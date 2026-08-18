McKool Smith Litigator Joins Faegre Drinker In Los Angeles
By Adrian Cruz ( August 18, 2026, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP announced that a veteran litigator with nearly 40 years of experience has joined the firm's Los Angeles office as a partner from McKool Smith....
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