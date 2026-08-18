NJ Justices Signaled Likely End To Daniel's Law, Experts Say

By George Woolston ( August 18, 2026, 12:47 PM EDT) -- First Amendment experts said the New Jersey Supreme Court likely doomed the state's judicial privacy law when it found that the statute did not require those seeking damages to establish mental state, a decision that the Third Circuit hinted could result in the measure being struck down....
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