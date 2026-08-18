Mich. Panel Revives $900K Hyperbaric Chamber Coverage Suit

By Susan Smiley ( August 18, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appellate court panel on Monday revived Corewell Health's suit seeking recovery of nearly $900,000 from State Farm Insurance for hyperbaric oxygen therapy that was provided to a child who suffered a traumatic brain injury after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike....
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