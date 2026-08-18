DOI, Enviro Groups Trade Punches Over Wildlands Policy
By Joyce Hanson ( August 18, 2026, 10:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has received pushback from conservation groups that oppose five comment processes among three federal agencies as the DOI reviews policies affecting wilderness areas on public lands nationwide....
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