Black & Decker Retiree Seeks Cert. In BlackRock ERISA Suit

By Gina Kim ( August 18, 2026, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A former Black & Decker employee who alleged the company failed to trim underperforming BlackRock investment funds from its 24,000-member retirement plan urged a Connecticut federal judge to grant class certification, arguing Monday common questions predominate over individualized issues, since the core allegations involve the defendant's administration of the plan. ...
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