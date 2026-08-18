Ambulance Co. Says Insurers Failed To Settle Crash Claims

By Danielle Ferguson ( August 18, 2026, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania ambulance service alleged in state court that its insurers refused to consider a settlement offer within its policy limits to resolve claims stemming from a fatal crash, exposing the company to a higher judgment after the crash victim's estate added punitive damages to the underlying case....
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