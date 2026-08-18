5th Circ. Rejects Texas Water Case Against River Authority

By Bryan Koenig ( August 18, 2026, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit refused Tuesday to revive a private water utility's antitrust case targeting Texas' San Jacinto River Authority contract fees designed to reduce groundwater use, concluding that the contract was not designed to fix prices. ...
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