9th Circ. Widens Arbitration Split, But Will High Court Step In?
By Caroline Simson ( August 20, 2026, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit issued a decision last week foreclosing the use of the legal concept that a dispute over the enforcement of an international arbitral award might be better heard elsewhere, contributing to a circuit split that could result in the U.S. Supreme Court finally addressing an issue it has previously eschewed....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.