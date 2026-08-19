Azerbaijan Says CNN's Iran, Israel Report Defamed The Nation

By Jarek Rutz ( August 19, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The Republic of Azerbaijan has sued CNN in Delaware federal court, accusing the news network of defamation for reporting that Azerbaijan allowed Israeli forces to use its territory for military and intelligence operations against Iran during the ongoing war. Azerbaijan says the report was false, damaged the country's reputation and put its citizens at risk of retaliation....
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