AAMC Gouges Med Residency Applicants, Antitrust Suit Says

By Rae Ann Varona ( August 18, 2026, 11:16 PM EDT) -- The Association of American Medical Colleges unlawfully monopolizes the market for medical residency and fellowship application platforms, charging aspiring doctors supracompetitive electronic application fees while "wildly" enriching the nonprofit's executives, a doctor alleged Tuesday in a proposed antitrust class action filed in D.C. federal court....
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