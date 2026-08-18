Amazon Shoppers' $309M Returns Class Deal Gets Initial OK

By Rachel Riley ( August 18, 2026, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge gave a tentative green light Tuesday to a $309.5 million class action settlement to end allegations that Amazon shortchanged consumers on refunds for returned items, with the e-commerce giant pledging to improve its return policies to prevent future problems. ...
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