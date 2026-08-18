Uber Eats To Pay $4.4M To End Seattle Wage Theft Claims

By Ben Adlin ( August 18, 2026, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Uber Eats will again fork out millions of dollars to settle allegations from Seattle officials that the food delivery giant failed to pay its couriers what they're owed under municipal app-based worker laws, the Seattle Office of Labor Standards announced Tuesday....
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