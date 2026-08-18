Lady Gaga Beats Surf Brand's 'Mayhem' TM Infringement Suit

By Rae Ann Varona ( August 18, 2026, 11:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Tuesday granted Lady Gaga's bid to toss a surf and lifestyle brand's lawsuit accusing her of infringing a "Mayhem" mark on her merchandise, saying the brand failed to sufficiently allege that the pop star's use of the mark explicitly misled consumers....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.