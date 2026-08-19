NM Judge Tosses Insurer's Asbestos Coverage Dispute

By Hope Patti ( August 19, 2026, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal court tossed an insurer's lawsuit seeking to avoid coverage for personal injury suits alleging asbestos exposure at a health facility renovation project commissioned by the city of Albuquerque, saying the coverage questions would be best addressed by the state court presiding over the underlying actions....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.