SEC Seeks $850K From Disbarred Calif. Atty

By Sydney Price ( August 19, 2026, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked a Texas federal judge Wednesday to order a disbarred California attorney to pay more than $850,000 in disgorgement and civil penalties for his alleged participation in a $112 million pump-and-dump fraud scheme, arguing a maximum penalty is warranted "based on his egregious misconduct."...
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