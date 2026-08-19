HHS, USDA Must Withdraw Dietary Guidelines, DC Court Told

By Gianna Ferrarin ( August 19, 2026, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A public health nonprofit on Wednesday urged a D.C. federal court to order the federal government to withdraw dietary guidelines it issued earlier this year, arguing that reviewers who advised on the guidelines had significant conflicts of interest and were selected without public oversight....
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