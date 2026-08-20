Ex-SMU Basketball Player Challenges NCAA Transfer Rules

By Spencer Brewer ( August 20, 2026, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A former player for the Southern Methodist University women's basketball team told a Texas federal judge that the National Collegiate Athletic Association's rules for athletes seeking to switch schools breach antitrust laws, saying she should be allowed to play for another team....
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