Insurer Says Ill. Law Firm Sent Settlement Funds To Scammer

By Celeste Bott ( August 19, 2026, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Cincinnati Insurance Co. has sued Chicago law firm Schain Banks Kenny & Schwartz Ltd. in Illinois state court, alleging the firm failed to spot an email fraud scheme that diverted confidential settlement funds intended to resolve an abuse lawsuit against an insured Lutheran church....
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