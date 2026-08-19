OpenAI Opposes Early Discovery In Apple Trade Secret Suit

By Ivan Moreno ( August 19, 2026, 5:20 PM EDT) -- OpenAI and two of its employees have asked a California federal court to reject Apple's bid for expedited discovery in its trade secret lawsuit accusing OpenAI of using former Apple employees to obtain confidential information, arguing that discovery will begin soon enough....
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