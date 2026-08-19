Trinseo Defends Debt Deals As Ch. 11 Plan Trial Wraps
By Alex Wittenberg ( August 19, 2026, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Plastics maker Trinseo on Wednesday closed a trial in Texas bankruptcy court on its bid to trim about $2 billion in debt in Chapter 11, contesting an objecting creditor's claims that its prebankruptcy refinancings set it up for failure and defending a reorganization plan it said would save jobs and give new life to its business....
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