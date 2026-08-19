FTC Warns Secret Personalized Prices Likely To Draw Scrutiny
By Allison Grande ( August 19, 2026, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Retailers and other businesses that use consumers' personal data to set individualized prices are likely to face regulatory backlash if these practices aren't clearly disclosed, the Federal Trade Commission cautioned in a proposed policy statement issued Wednesday that vowed the agency would "aggressively" enforce such misconduct....
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