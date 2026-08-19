Netflix Hit With Band's TM Suit Over 'KPop Demon Hunters'

By Rae Ann Varona ( August 19, 2026, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Christian heavy metal band Demon Hunter is accusing Netflix in California federal court of infringing its marks for the streaming platform's hit animated musical "KPop Demon Hunters," saying the movie's brand has already caused confusion among consumers and is pushing the long-running band's identity into obscurity....
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