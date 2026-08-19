Ex-Client Takes Aim At Wilson Elser's 'Duplicative' Experts
By Jake Maher ( August 19, 2026, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A former Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP client suing the firm for malpractice asked a New Jersey state court this week to limit the firm to just one expert witness rather than the two it has proposed....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.