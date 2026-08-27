ERC Filing Deadlines Raise Tax Adviser Liability Risk

By Michael Williams ( August 27, 2026, 4:36 PM EDT) -- In 2024, the employee retention credit program entered a new phase. After pausing the processing of many ERC claims and intensifying its review of potentially improper filings, the IRS began issuing broad disallowances of ERC claims.[1] Those 2024 disallowance letters are now facing 2026 filing deadlines....
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