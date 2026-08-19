Zurich Says Exxon Ignored Bid For Cancer Suits Billing Info

By Carla Baranauckas ( August 19, 2026, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. asked a New Jersey magistrate judge on Wednesday to order Exxon Mobil Corp. to turn over unredacted defense invoices, payment records and counsel evaluations in relation to benzene suits, arguing that the oil giant's redactions and refusals have stalled court‑ordered settlement discovery and could derail a scheduled settlement conference....
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