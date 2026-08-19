Feds Hit With ESA Suit Over Green Floater Mussel Inaction
By Tom Lotshaw ( August 19, 2026, 5:51 PM EDT) -- An environmental group accused the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service of failing to follow through with protections for a freshwater mussel known as the green floater three years after it proposed to list the mussel as threatened under the Endangered Species Act....
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