Cracker Barrel Can't Toss ERISA Tobacco Fee Suit
By Kellie Mejdrich ( August 19, 2026, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Cracker Barrel must face a proposed class action alleging that a surcharge on the health plans of workers who used tobacco violated federal benefits law, after a Tennessee federal judge on Wednesday found that an ex-worker sufficiently backed up allegations that a wellness program implementing the fee didn't meet all federal requirements....
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