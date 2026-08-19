Air Force Urges Justices Not To 'Engraft' NEPA Onto RCRA
By Tom Lotshaw ( August 19, 2026, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The Air Force on Wednesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a Guam nonprofit's assertion that the military branch should have completed an environmental review before it applied to renew a hazardous waste permit allowing it to detonate expired munitions on the island....
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