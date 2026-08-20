Judge Tosses Sports Scoring System Patent Case

By Elliot Weld ( August 20, 2026, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has dismissed a suit by a man who claimed his co-inventor on a patent covering a method for scoring sports games conspired to remove his name from inventorship, saying no actual consequences of having his name removed were alleged....
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