Illinois Must Face US Suit Over Immigrant Protection Laws
By Celeste Bott ( August 20, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday allowed the Trump administration to move ahead with its legal challenge to two state laws allowing private parties to sue civil immigration officers and barring civil immigration arrests at courthouses, saying the government has plausibly alleged that the threat of personal liability could impede officers charged with enforcing federal law....
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