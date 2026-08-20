Ga. Panel Revives Man's Suit Over Accidental Shooting

By Gina Kim ( August 20, 2026, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Georgia appellate judges reinstated a personal injury suit by a man whose leg was amputated after being accidentally shot by a teenager, ruling Wednesday the defendants failed to show no other insurance coverage was available for the injuries under a commercial auto policy the teen's father had through his business. ...
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