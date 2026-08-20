Fidelity Says Deal Doesn't Bar $920K Atty Malpractice Claim

By Christine DeRosa ( August 20, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Fidelity National Title Insurance Co. is fighting a Connecticut attorney's bid for summary judgment in a malpractice case over a $2.5 million mortgage refinancing loan, saying neither the statute of limitations nor a prior settlement to which the insurer is not a party bar the suit....
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