Under Armour Fights Ex-Supplier's Bid For Antitrust Appeal

By Matthew Santoni ( August 20, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Under Armour wants to keep moving toward a November trial for an ex-supplier's tortious interference claims, arguing that a request to pause the case for an immediate appeal of trimmed antitrust allegations rested on the slim chance the Third Circuit would reverse dismissal of those claims....
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