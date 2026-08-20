Quakers Say Everglades ICE Site Teardown Needs Review

By Carolina Bolado ( August 20, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A southeastern regional Religious Society of Friends group filed a brief Wednesday in the ongoing suit over the now-shuttered immigrant detention center in the Everglades, arguing that environmental review is just as necessary when tearing the facility down as when it was being built....
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