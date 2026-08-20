NJ Town CFO Says Retaliation Followed Cancer Disclosure
By George Woolston ( August 20, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The chief financial officer for a Garden State municipality alleged in New Jersey state court that her job duties were diminished in retaliation for her reporting improper cash handling and requesting time off to undergo cancer treatment....
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