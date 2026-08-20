Adviser, Startup To Pay SEC $266K For Taking Client Data

By Kia Fatahi ( August 20, 2026, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has secured a nearly $266,000 judgment against a California-based investment adviser and his firm, and banned him from practicing for three years after he allegedly emailed himself confidential client information from his former employer and used it to launch his own investment firm....
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