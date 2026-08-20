Motorola Wants Rival Hytera's Latest Radio Added To IP Fight
By Lauraann Wood ( August 20, 2026, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Motorola Solutions Inc. is looking to expand its mobile radio fight against Chinese rival Hytera Communications with allegations targeting the H-Series radio Hytera has already been held in contempt for developing with too much stolen source code following its initial multimillion-dollar trade secret trial loss....
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