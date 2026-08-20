Colo. Panel Says Pretrial Meeting Didn't Affect Med Mal Trial

By Rachel Konieczny ( August 20, 2026, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A Colorado state appeals court on Thursday rejected a man's bid for a new trial in his medical malpractice lawsuit in which jurors sided with his physicians, finding the man did not show that an ex parte meeting between defense counsel and his own surgeon affected the trial's outcome....
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