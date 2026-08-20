DC Court Says It'll Hear ABC's Arguments Against FCC In Oct.

By Nadia Dreid ( August 20, 2026, 6:29 PM EDT) -- ABC was hoping to get before a D.C. federal judge as early as Friday to make its arguments for a temporary restraining order against the Federal Communications Commission in its retaliation suit, but the court dashed the Disney-owned network's hopes Thursday afternoon by setting the hearing for early October....
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