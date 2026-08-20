Coal Producer Must Face Suit Over Retirement Plan Fees

By Patrick Hoff ( August 20, 2026, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A coal company can't escape a proposed class action claiming it unlawfully allowed its employee retirement plan to pay exorbitant recordkeeping fees, an Oklahoma federal judge ruled Thursday, saying workers' allegations that other plans paid far less were sufficient to stay in court....
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