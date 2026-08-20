Colo. Lawyer Says Arbitration Bars Homebuilder's Theft Suit
By Zach Dupont ( August 20, 2026, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A lawyer told a Colorado federal judge Tuesday that the lawsuit from a homebuilding company accusing him of stealing tens of thousands of the company's files when he went to work for an adversarial law firm must be dismissed because the company already lost on identical claims in arbitration proceedings....
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