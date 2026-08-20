9th Circ. Sides With NLRB In Wash. Terminal Union Work Fight

By Rachel Riley ( August 20, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit Thursday backed the National Labor Relations Board's decision in a union battle for work on a Seattle marine cargo terminal, ruling the International Longshore and Warehouse Union can't use the "work-preservation defense" to defeat accusations that it illegally pressured an employer for disputed work....
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