Eagle Pharma $9.5M Investor Deal Gets Final OK
By Katryna Perera ( August 20, 2026, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A $9.5 million settlement resolving claims that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its former executives carried out a fraudulent "channel stuffing" scheme to inflate the revenue of one of the company's brand-name medications has received the final stamp of approval from a New Jersey federal magistrate judge....
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