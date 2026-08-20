Sephora Denied Wash. Workers Breaks, Class Action Says
By Rachel Riley ( August 20, 2026, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Sephora is facing a proposed class action from a former employee who claims the beauty retailer deprived Washington state workers of legally required meal and rest periods and failed to compensate them for missed breaks....
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