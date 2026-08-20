Coal Co. Loses 4th Circ. Challenge To Black Lung Benefits

By Carla Baranauckas ( August 20, 2026, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Thursday upheld a Black Lung Benefits Act award to a former underground electrician, finding that an administrative law judge reasonably relied on two medical experts who linked his chronic lung problems to nearly 12 years of coal mine work....
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