KKR Lobs $9B Takeover Offer At UGI, Plus More Rumors

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( August 20, 2026, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Private equity behemoth KKR offered to acquire natural gas distributor UGI Corp. for $9 billion, fast-fashion company Shein is eyeing a $25 billion valuation ahead of its anticipated Hong Kong initial public offering, and e-commerce giant Alibaba sold its game developer business to Trustar Capital in a $2 billion deal....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.