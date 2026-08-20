What To Know As Cyclosporiasis Cases Continue To Climb

By Emily Field ( August 20, 2026, 10:12 PM EDT) -- While the iceberg lettuce linked to a multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak that sickened nearly 9,500 people in 17 states is now off the market, cases have reached roughly 11,000, and suits against produce supplier Taylor Fresh Foods and fast-food chain Taco Bell are expected to keep climbing, as well — shining a light on the issues of litigating foodborne illness during one of the largest outbreaks in the U.S. this century....
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