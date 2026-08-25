Pot Shop Seeks Quick Win Against Jushi On Antitrust Claims

By Jonathan Capriel ( August 25, 2026, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts dispensary is urging a federal court to rule that cannabis giant Jushi Holdings and others violated antitrust law by using a $10 million merger provision designed to block the dispensary from opening a nearby store, causing it to ultimately crumble....
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