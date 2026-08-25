Braves, Ronald Acuña Jr. Sued Over $3.2M Loan Default

By Mike Curley ( August 25, 2026, 12:56 PM EDT) -- A Florida lender is suing the Atlanta Braves and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in state court, alleging that Acuña defaulted on a $3.2 million loan and the MLB club has continued to pay him despite the loan requiring garnishment of his wages to repay it on default....
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