Gun Safety Attorney To Lead NJ Firearms Enforcement Office
By Matt Perez ( August 25, 2026, 3:04 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport has appointed a former senior director of affirmative litigation at the nonprofit Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence to serve as the next director of the Statewide Affirmative Firearms Enforcement Office....
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